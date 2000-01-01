GAM Star Global Bal Instl GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.17%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-1.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkLipper Gbl Mixed Ast GBP Bld H USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.35%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B56X5F76
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve an attractive return on capital while simultaneously attempting to limit the risk of capital loss.