Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investing primarily in quoted equity securities in Japan issued by companies with principal offices in Japan. It will be the policy of the Fund to invest primarily in equities. However, up to 15 per cent. of the Net Asset Value of the Fund may be invested on a short term basis in Fixed Income Securities and preferred stock, if the fund manager considers this course of action appropriate to the goal of maximising capital growth.