GAM Star (Lux) - European Alpha C GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-10.36
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF2.04%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupGAM
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0880975569

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Sub‑Fund is to generate a return, irrespective of the market trends, with a reduction of risk in the event of a downturn and the possibility of a lower return, in the event of an upturn. The total assets of the Sub‑Fund are composed of Shares and bonds/convertible bonds as well as financial derivatives through long positions issued mainly by European issuers, and secondarily by worldwide issuers.

Latest news

