GAM Star (Lux) - European Alpha C GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.71
- 3 Year alpha-10.36
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF2.04%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0880975569
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Sub‑Fund is to generate a return, irrespective of the market trends, with a reduction of risk in the event of a downturn and the possibility of a lower return, in the event of an upturn. The total assets of the Sub‑Fund are composed of Shares and bonds/convertible bonds as well as financial derivatives through long positions issued mainly by European issuers, and secondarily by worldwide issuers.