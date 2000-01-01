GAM UK Diversified Instl GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-4.3
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B40CG270
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation, primarily through investment in quoted securities in the UK. It is the policy of the Fund to be invested in a broad spread of equities. However the Fund may also invest in fixed interest securities, including government bonds, preferred stocks and other monetary instruments, if the Manager believes that such investments are appropriate to the goal of maximising capital growth.