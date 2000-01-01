GAM UK Equity Income Instl Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.55%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.84%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupGAM
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF7M7T16
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to provide income generation and capital appreciation, primarily through investment in quoted securities in the UK