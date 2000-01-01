Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term total returns comprised of income and capital growth primarily through investment in a diversified portfolio of global assets and related derivatives. These assets may include, but are not limited to, equities, fixed interest instruments, commodities, property and other alternative assets (such as hedge funds, infrastructure funds and private equity funds). While the Fund aims to achieve a positive return there is no guarantee it will be achieved over the long term, or over any period of time. There is no guarantee that all capital invested in the Fund will be returned.