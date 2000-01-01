GlobalAccess Global Hi Yld Bd I Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History5.17%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-4.61
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML US HY Constnd TR HUSD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3N55C91
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve total return primarily through investment in below Investment Grade fixed income securities issued by corporations throughout the world. The Fund invests predominantly in corporate debt securities rated below Investment Grade which are listed or traded on Regulated Markets worldwide. The types of debt securities in which the Fund can invest include but are not limited to bonds and notes (including government bonds, corporate bonds, structured notes (provided they are freely transferable and unleveraged), asset-backed and mortgage-related securities), money market instruments (including government bills, commercial paper, bankers' acceptances and certificates of deposit), preferred securities and convertible securities.