Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve total return primarily through investment in below Investment Grade fixed income securities issued by corporations throughout the world. The Fund invests predominantly in corporate debt securities rated below Investment Grade which are listed or traded on Regulated Markets worldwide. The types of debt securities in which the Fund can invest include but are not limited to bonds and notes (including government bonds, corporate bonds, structured notes (provided they are freely transferable and unleveraged), asset-backed and mortgage-related securities), money market instruments (including government bills, commercial paper, bankers' acceptances and certificates of deposit), preferred securities and convertible securities.