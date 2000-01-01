GQG Partners Emerging Mkts Eq I GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha5.36
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupGQG Partners
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BDGV0K75

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide capital appreciation over the long-term. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity related securities of emerging market companies.

Latest news

