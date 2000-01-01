Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long term capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in equity securities or equity-linked instruments, including common stock, preferred stock and options, of companies located anywhere in the world, including, but not limited to, Emerging Markets Countries and the United States. This Fund has no limitation on the capitalization size of the companies in which it invests, the industry focus of companies invested in nor on its ability to invest in securities issued from any country. The Fund will invest in various countries and various industries. The Fund will also invest in equity related securities including depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies.