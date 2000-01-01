GS BRICs Eq R Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.78%
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha3.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI BRIC NR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.20%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupGoldman Sachs
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0858300824
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth over the longer term by investing mostly in shares or similar instruments relating to companies which are either based in, or who earn most of their profits or revenues from Brazil, Russia, India or China.