Investment Strategy

The fundr will apply certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria to direct investments which may consist of exclusionary revenue based and/or direct engagement screens and integration of ESG factors into the investment process. Revenue and/or direct engagement based exclusions may include sectors such as controversial weapons, thermal coal, oil sands, Artic oil and gas, palm oil, tobacco, civilian firearms, gambling, for-profit prisons and predatory lending. In addition, the Portfolio will seek to avoid companies which are deemed to violate the United Nations Global Compact principles and where the Investment Adviser believes appropriate remedial action has not been taken.