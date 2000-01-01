GS ESG-Enh Glb MA Bal R Inc GBP PtH
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha-0.69
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Global Aggregate TR Hdg USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.99%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupGoldman Sachs
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1057462530
Investment Strategy
The fundr will apply certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria to direct investments which may consist of exclusionary revenue based and/or direct engagement screens and integration of ESG factors into the investment process. Revenue and/or direct engagement based exclusions may include sectors such as controversial weapons, thermal coal, oil sands, Artic oil and gas, palm oil, tobacco, civilian firearms, gambling, for-profit prisons and predatory lending. In addition, the Portfolio will seek to avoid companies which are deemed to violate the United Nations Global Compact principles and where the Investment Adviser believes appropriate remedial action has not been taken.