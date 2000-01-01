GS Europe CORE® Equity R Inc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.26%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.84
  • 3 Year alpha-0.12
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupGoldman Sachs
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0858292385

Investment Strategy

For investors seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of companies domiciled in Europe using a variety of quantitative techniques.

