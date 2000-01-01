Guinness Asian Equity Income X GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha2.83
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.24%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupGuinness
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BGHQDP83

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.

Latest news

