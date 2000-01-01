Guinness Asian Equity Income Y GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha3.03
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.99%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupGuinness
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BDHSRD90
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.