Guinness Asian Equity Income Y GBP Dist

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha0.34
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupGuinness
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BDHSRF15

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.

Latest news

