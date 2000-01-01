Guinness Asian Equity Income Y GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha3.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Pacific Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.99%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupGuinness
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BDHSRF15
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.