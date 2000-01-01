Guinness Best of Asia Z GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.59
  • 3 Year alpha0.89
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.74%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupGuinness
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BF2VG183

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .