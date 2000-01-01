Guinness Global Equity Income Y GBP Dist
Fund Info
- Yield History2.36%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha5.55
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupGuinness
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BVYPP131
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.