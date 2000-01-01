Guinness Global Equity Income Y GBP Dist

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.36%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha5.55
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupGuinness
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BVYPP131

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.

Latest news

