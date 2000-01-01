Guinness Global Equity Income Z GBP Dist
Fund Info
- Yield History2.36%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha5.77
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.66%
- IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupGuinness
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B754QH41
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide investors with both income and long-term capital appreciation.