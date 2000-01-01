GVQ Opportunities A GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.69%
- 3 Year sharpe0.43
- 3 Year alpha-2.42
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupGVQ
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BYMY5C45
Investment Strategy
The GVQ Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) invests in the equity of up to 45 UK quoted companies which have been identified as undervalued using private equity based valuation techniques. It may invest up to a maximum 20% in non-UK companies. It is not constrained by market indices and aims to maximise returns over the medium term.