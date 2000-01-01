H2O Multireturns I/A GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.07%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha11.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupNatixis
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BFNXSF12
Investment Strategy
The H2O MultiReturns Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to outperform 1-month GBP LIBOR1 by 4% p.a. over a recommended investment horizon of 3 years, less the ongoing charges ratio. In order to meet its objective, the Fund seeks diversification of its assets among asset classes, markets, strategies and time horizons and does so within a risk allocation framework in the global fixed income, equity and currency markets.