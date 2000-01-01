H2O Multireturns N/A GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha11.5
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupNatixis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFNXSH36

Investment Strategy

The H2O MultiReturns Fund (the “Fund”) seeks to outperform 1-month GBP LIBOR1 by 4% p.a. over a recommended investment horizon of 3 years, less the ongoing charges ratio. In order to meet its objective, the Fund seeks diversification of its assets among asset classes, markets, strategies and time horizons and does so within a risk allocation framework in the global fixed income, equity and currency markets.

