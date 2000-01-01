Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Corporate Bond Fund is to provide an above average income from a diversified portfolio of interest bearing securities. The portfolio is invested primarily in a wide range of investment grade interest bearing securities, principally sterling and euro denominated, offering a yield in excess of the FTSE FTA Government Securities All Stocks Index. If the FTSE FTA Government Securities All Stocks Index is discontinued or the basis of compilation of that index is changed, another index or basis which (as nearly as possible) will give a similar result to that which would have been the case but for the discontinuance or change will be used.