Halifax European A
Fund Info
- Yield History2.76%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha0.11
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupHBOS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001365419
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the European Fund is to achieve capital growth in the long term by investing mainly in European companies excluding the U.K. To concentrate the core of the portfolio on large companies whilst maintaining a reasonable presence in medium and small sized companies with above average potential for growth.