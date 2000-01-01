Halifax Fund of Invmt Trusts A
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha1.6
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkComposite
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupHBOS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001370617
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund of Investment Trusts is to achieve capital growth in the long term by investing mainly in Investment Trust companies. To select investment trust companies which the managers believe are investing in attractive markets and having a manager expected to outperform the relevant asset category. The portfolio will also include trusts that are likely to benefit from reconstruction.