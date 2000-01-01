Halifax Special Situations A
Fund Info
- Yield History1.71%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha1.88
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupHBOS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001382133
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Special Situations Fund is to achieve capital growth by active investment in U.K. companies with above average potential for growth. To select and actively manage a portfolio of large, medium and small sized companies with above average potential for capital growth. Advantage will be taken of opportunities offered by management pressures, recovery situations and market anomalies.