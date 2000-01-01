Halifax UK FTSE 100 Idx Track C
Fund Info
- Yield History3.11%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-1.19
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupHBOS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031810327
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the U.K. FTSE 100 Index Tracking Fund is to aim to match as closely as possible, subject to the effect of charges and regulations in force from time to time, the capital performance and net income yield of the FTSE 100 Index. The portfolio is invested primarily in companies comprising the FTSE 100 Index. Index futures may be used for efficient portfolio management purposes only.