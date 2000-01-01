Halifax UK Growth A
Fund Info
- Yield History1.30%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.02
- 3 Year alpha-2.53
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- IA SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupHBOS
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001357085
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the UK Growth Fund is to achieve long term capital growth by investing mainly in U.K. companies. To concentrate the core of the portfolio on large companies whilst maintaining a reasonable presence in medium and small sized companies with above average potential for growth.