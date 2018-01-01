Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Handelsbanken Income Plus MA I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Handelsbanken Income Plus MA I Inc

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Unclassified Sector

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Handelsbanken ACD

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B4PPL933

Benchmark

MSCI United Kingdom NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To deliver a total return (the combination of income and capital growth) that at the end of any five year period is equivalent to achieving a total return of the Consumer Price Index plus 3% each year over that period, after all costs and charges have been taken. The Sub-fund aims to generate a greater proportion of its total return from income rather than capital growth. There is no guarantee that the objective will be met or that a positive return will be delivered over any time period and capital is at risk.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News