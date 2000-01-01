Harris Associates Glb Concntr Eq N/A GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-0.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupNatixis
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BN405018

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Harris Associates Global Concentrated Equity Fund (the “Fund”) is to achieve long-term growth of capital. In order to meet its objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies around the world quoted on Eligible Markets, including emerging markets. The Fund may invest in companies with a market capitalization greater than $5 billion at the time of initial purchase.

