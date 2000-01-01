HC Charteris Property A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.32%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.20
- 3 Year alpha-10.95
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF8.45%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupHost Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1VK6P28
Investment Strategy
The aim of the FP Charteris Property Fund is to provide long-term income and capital growth. The Fund will achieve its aim from investment in a diversified portfolio of property related investments including property funds, listed securities and REITS. • The Fund may also hold fixed interest securities, cash and money market instruments. Investments will not be confined to any particular economic or geographic sectors. • The portfolio will be actively managed and normally remain fully invested save for such operational liquidity as is required from time to time. The assets of the Fund will be managed in such a way that the units in the Fund will be qualifying investments for Individual Savings Accounts.