Investment Strategy

The aim of the FP Charteris Property Fund is to provide long-term income and capital growth. The Fund will achieve its aim from investment in a diversified portfolio of property related investments including property funds, listed securities and REITS. • The Fund may also hold fixed interest securities, cash and money market instruments. Investments will not be confined to any particular economic or geographic sectors. • The portfolio will be actively managed and normally remain fully invested save for such operational liquidity as is required from time to time. The assets of the Fund will be managed in such a way that the units in the Fund will be qualifying investments for Individual Savings Accounts.