Investment Strategy

The Fund will use a broadly cautious balanced strategy with the aim of achieving capital growth over the medium to longer term. The Fund's portfolio will gain exposure to the underlying assets via a diversified range of passive open ended funds, exchange traded funds and real-estate investment trusts. The underlying asset mix will generally be made up of equities of which greater exposure will be given to UK and developed Western markets with additional limited exposure given to Japanese, Asia Pacific and emerging markets. There will also be limited exposure to fixed interest securities (up to 40%) and other investments such as investment trusts may also be included in the portfolio. The underlying asset mix of the Fund will follow an asset allocation model, provided by an external risk rating agency.