HC Verbatim Portfolio 5 Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.53%
- 3 Year sharpe1.03
- 3 Year alpha1.02
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.12%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupHost Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3P1DM13
Investment Strategy
The Fund will use a broadly cautious balanced investment strategy with the aim of achieving income with some potential for capital growth over the medium to longer term. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective through investment in collective investment schemes (regulated and unregulated) as well as directly held transferable securities, derivatives, cash, deposits, warrants and money market instruments.