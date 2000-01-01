Herald Worldwide Technology B
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.25
- 3 Year alpha1.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkDJ World Technology TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.25%
- IA SectorTechnology & Telecommunications
- Manager GroupHerald
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B51DS866
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve capital growth, in excess of the average, by investing in quoted companies in the technology, communication and multi-media sectors. As its name suggests, the fund invests in companies worldwide, but especially the UK and North America.