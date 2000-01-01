Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in dividend growth companies.The Fund invests in listed global equities. The Fund aims to invest in a portfolio of approximately 60-100 companies which have high levels of profitability and cash generation, consistent re-investment, low levels of debt and prudent governance in order to deliver the investment objective. The Investment Adviser will perform research to identify shares in companies that provide this. To the extent that the Fund is not fully invested in the asset class listed above, investments may be made in money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. Such investments are not intended to be more than 10% in aggregate of the value of the Fund.