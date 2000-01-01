Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to provide capital appreciation over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in shares of companies, globally. The Fund is not constrained by a benchmark and will invest in shares of companies in any country and in any sector. These will typically, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalisation that is no larger (by market capitalisation) than the largest company in the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index (the “Index”). The Investment Adviser will monitor the market capitalisation of companies held and will, using its discretion, seek, at the timing of its choice, to dispose of those holdings where the company’s market capitalisation has consistently outgrown that of the largest company in the Index.