Hermes Absolute Ret Crdt F GBP Hdg Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.06
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.77%
  • IA SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BWFRCV46

Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to achieve its objective primarily by investing in a diversified portfolio of debt securities and may take both long positions and / or (through the use of FDIs) generate Synthetic Short Exposure. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest includes bonds (which may be issued by corporations and / or public institutions and which may be fixed and/or floating rate bonds, rated and/or unrated bonds, investment grade bonds and/or Below Investment Grade Bonds, Convertible Debt Securities, Amortising Bonds and / or Defaulted Bonds) and money market instruments (including commercial bank loans which constitute money market instruments, bills of exchange, call accounts, notice accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, asset-backed commercial paper, floating rate notes, short-term mortgage and asset-backed securities).

