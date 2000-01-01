Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity C GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha0.31
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex JPN IMI NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.18%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BRHY9X99

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity securities and equity related securities (such a global depository receipts and American depository receipts) issued by companies in or deriving substantial revenues from emerging countries within the Asia ex-Japan region.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .