Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund will be to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in worldwide equity securities with favourable ESG characteristics. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities quoted or traded on Regulated Markets worldwide and the Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in these securities. The Fund will invest primarily in equity securities which are component securities of the MSCI All Country World Index or equity securities of companies listed in the countries referenced in the MSCI All Country World Index.