Hermes Global Equity F GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha-1.42
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.71%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3FPGZ77

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities which are components of the MSCI world index, or companies listed in the countries referenced in this index.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .