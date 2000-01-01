Hermes Global High Yld Crdt F GBP Acc H
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.25
- 3 Year alpha0.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Gbl HY TR HEUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.79%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BBJPFN04
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the fund is to generate a high level of income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds. The investment manager will use an active approach to seek high risk-adjusted returns from bottom-up analysis of below investment grade corporate and/or government issuers.