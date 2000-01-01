Hermes Multi-Strategy Credit F GBP Inc H

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.32%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.12
  • 3 Year alpha3.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BKRCN875

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to generate a high level of income targeting a high proportion of high yield credit returns while exhibiting lower volatility relative to the global high yield market.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .