Hermes Multi-Strategy Credit F GBP Inc H
Fund Info
- Yield History3.32%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha3.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BKRCN875
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to generate a high level of income targeting a high proportion of high yield credit returns while exhibiting lower volatility relative to the global high yield market.