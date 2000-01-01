Hermes US Smid Equity F GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.03%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.57
  • 3 Year alpha-2.97
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkRussell 2500 NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupHermes Fund Managers
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B8493D29

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity or equity related securities of small and mid-capitalisation companies domiciled in the US, or which derive a large proportion of their income from US activities. These are primarily listed or traded in the US or Canada.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .