Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund will invest principally in collective investment schemes, the underlying investments of which consist of equities and/or floating and fixed interest securities. The Fund will invest in accordance with the FCA Rules for Non-UCITS Retail Schemes. Subject to these Rules, the underlying funds in which the Fund will invest will generally be established in Europe (including the UK, Jersey and Guernsey). The fund has the flexibility to hold a broad spectrum of equity funds, and although the fund will principally invest in UK equity income it may also have exposure to smaller companies and overseas markets.