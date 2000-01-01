Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth. The Fund will invest principally in collective investment schemes, the underlying investments of which consist of equities and/or floating and fixed interest securities. The Fund will invest in accordance with the FCA Rules for Non-UCITS Retail Schemes. Subject to these Rules, the underlying funds in which the Fund will invest will generally be established in Europe. The Fund has the flexibility to hold a broad spectrum of equity funds, although the Fund will invest principally in the funds of boutique fund management groups, defined as fund management operations where the portfolio managers have a clear and substantial financial interest in the performance of their portfolios and/or the fund management group. The Fund may also have exposure to overseas and emerging markets. The Fund has an unconstrained equity focus and should invest at least 80% in equities both in the UK and overseas.