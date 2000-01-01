Investment Strategy

To provide long term capital growth by matching the return of the S&P’s 500 index.To invest in companies that make up the S&P’s 500 index. The fund may invest in financial derivative instruments for efficient portfolio management with a level of risk that is consistent with the overall risk profile of the fund. The fund does not intend to use financial derivative instruments extensively. The fund may hold cash and collective investment schemes, including collective investment schemes managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD, to manage day-to-day cash flow requirements. The scheme property may also not consist of the exact composition and weighting of the underlying in the index in circumstances where the ACD determines that this is appropriate for reasons of poor liquidity, excessive cost to the fund or where there are investment restrictions due to regulations or the ACD’s cluster munitions and controversial weapons policy.