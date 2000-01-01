HSBC Asian Growth Accumulation C
Fund Info
- Yield History1.36%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha-0.29
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Far East Ex Japan GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupHSBC
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYNBTJ93
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing in the Far East excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in a diverse portfolio of securities quoted on Far Eastern stock markets excluding Japan. The ACD may also invest at its discretion in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and collective investment schemes. The sub fund invests mainly in Asia (excluding Japan) equities.