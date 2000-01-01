Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth by investing at least two thirds of its total non-cash assets in a well-diversified portfolio of equities and equity related securities of companies which have their registered office in, and with an official listing on a major stock exchange or other regulated market of the People’s Republic of China ("China"), including Hong Kong SAR, as well as those companies which carry out a predominant part of their business activities in China. The fund aims to invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of equities and equity related securities of companies which have their registered office in, and with an official listing on a major stock exchange or other regulated market of the People’s Republic of China ("China"), including Hong Kong SAR, as well as those companies which carry out a predominant part of their business activities in China.