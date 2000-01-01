HSBC Chinese Equity Income C

  • Yield History1.26%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha-1.74
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.10%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupHSBC
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYNBTK09

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide long term capital growth by investing at least two thirds of its total non-cash assets in a well-diversified portfolio of equities and equity related securities of companies which have their registered office in, and with an official listing on a major stock exchange or other regulated market of the People’s Republic of China ("China"), including Hong Kong SAR, as well as those companies which carry out a predominant part of their business activities in China. The fund aims to invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of equities and equity related securities of companies which have their registered office in, and with an official listing on a major stock exchange or other regulated market of the People’s Republic of China ("China"), including Hong Kong SAR, as well as those companies which carry out a predominant part of their business activities in China.

